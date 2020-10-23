Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters

The Nigerian Army has arrested Lance Corporal Harrison Friday, who advised his colleagues not to attack #EndSARS protesters, a report by Premium Times said.

In the video uploaded last week, the soldier, who was wearing a mask, had asked his colleagues to understand that the protesters were fighting for a better Nigeria and must be supported by all citizens including the military.

Thousands of Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for the past two weeks to demand comprehensive police reform and more broadly, better governance.

Friday said in the video that he had intelligence reports military troops might soon be deployed to end the demonstrations.

“My advice goes to every fellow soldier, you guys should not be fooled or used, we are the youths. The fight of every civilian is our fight. My advice goes to the new people in the system, I’m talking about 19 and 20 NA. For this struggle they will deploy you. I’m hearing rumours that want to deploy some soldiers to scare the protesters.

“Remember, if you people are deployed, if you take an unlawful order and your fire and you fire a civilian, people you are firing – remember the bullet may go and hit your brother or your sister.

"Remember that the fighting that these people are fighting is our fight. If Nigeria is ok, nobody will fly out of the country. Soldiers have run away from this job, some to Dubai, seeking for greener pastures. If every soldier is well paid, every civilian is well paid. Nobody will leave the country,” he said in a video where he wore a mask.

However, the army said the soldier had been hiding “behind the mask to commit cyber crimes”.

In a tweet accompanied by the soldier’s pictures on Wednesday, the army said his arrest was part of operation “Crocodile Smile”.

“The hooded soldier hiding behind the mask to commit cybercrime has been apprehended in the ongoing cyber operation in support of Crocodile Smile VI. Rest assured, cyber criminals have no hiding place,” the tweet read.