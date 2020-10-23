Nigerians Storm Embassy In Austria, Attack Ambassador

Okeke was attacked at the country’s embassy in Vienna.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

Nigerians living in Austria have attacked Ambassador Vivian Okeke.

Okeke was attacked at the country’s embassy in Vienna.

In video clips that surfaced online, the envoy was safeguarded by the police from the angry mob.

They were heard chanting in the video, “End Buhari ole, end SARS, Buhari should stop killing our people.”

The attack on Okeke might not be unconnected with the killings of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

SaharaReporters recalled that men in army uniform on Tuesday opened fire on unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, killing over 10 persons and injuring dozens in the process.

The incident has generated a global uproar, with many calling for justice for victims of extrajudicial killings.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Military, Police Chiefs Must Go – Northern Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics People Looking For Regime Change Are Behind #EndSARS Violence – Northern Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad