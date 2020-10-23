Nigerians Storm Embassy In Austria, Attack Ambassador

Nigerians living in Austria have attacked Ambassador Vivian Okeke.

Okeke was attacked at the country’s embassy in Vienna.

In video clips that surfaced online, the envoy was safeguarded by the police from the angry mob.

They were heard chanting in the video, “End Buhari ole, end SARS, Buhari should stop killing our people.”

The attack on Okeke might not be unconnected with the killings of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

SaharaReporters recalled that men in army uniform on Tuesday opened fire on unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, killing over 10 persons and injuring dozens in the process.

The incident has generated a global uproar, with many calling for justice for victims of extrajudicial killings.

