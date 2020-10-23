Normalcy Returns Gradually To Akure As Security Operatives Patrol Major Streets

SaharaReporters observed some youth clearing debris left behind on major sections of the city caused by the destruction of public properties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

Normalcy is gradually returning to Akure, the Ondo State capital, as security operatives patrol major streets of the city after violence erupted following days of peaceful protests across the country.

SaharaReporters observed some youth clearing debris left behind on major sections of the city caused by the destruction of public properties. 

Despite the 24-hour indefinite curfew imposed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, residents of the state are beginning to move around in order to attend to various needs.

Youths in Akure have warned thugs taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest to perpetrate evil and destruction to stay away from the city. 

They also called on the federal and state governments to look into the agitations of the youth demanding an end to bad governance and high cost of living. 

Mr Adekambi Oluwatuyi, President of Akure Youth Coalition, said they will not allow thugs take advantage of the situation under any guise. 

He said, "The genuine intentions of the peaceful protesters should be guided against being hijacked by hoodlums for their self-seeking political agenda. 

"The peace enjoyed by residents of Akure and environs is an asset we treasure. 

"Any youth who avail himself to be used as an object of destruction to threaten this asset is an enemy of the city and will be treated as such going forward."

