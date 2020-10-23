Tell Nigerians Who Ordered Lekki Shootings, Prof Osundare Urges Buhari

Poet-laureate, Prof Niyi Osundare, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians the person, who ordered soldiers to kill some unarmed protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

Some youth across many states in the country have been protesting against police brutality and the excesses of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Niyi Osundare

After the reported shooting of some of the protesters before the commencement of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, several prominent Nigerians have been urging Buhari to address the nation.

The President’s address, which eventually came on Thursday night, generated attacks from Nigerians as he kept mum over the Lekki episode.

According to the PUNCH, Osundare spoke in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘President Buhari, Say Something’.

He said many saw Buhari’s silence on the matter as a sign of contempt while others said it was due to lack of concern.

Osundare said, “You have an urgent, even existential reason to prove them wrong. Tell us: who ordered the Lekki Massacre? Who oversaw its execution? What sanctions are you putting in place for those perpetrators? The Nigerian people are waiting to know. The whole wide world is waiting.”