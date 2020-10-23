Troops Take Over Oyigbo As Mob Wreaks Havoc In Rivers Community

The state Police Command had said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were responsible for killing two of its operatives and burning of two police stations in the area on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

Troops of the Nigerian Army and some policemen have taken over the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State following fresh mob attacks in the area.

The state Police Command had said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were responsible for killing two of its operatives and burning of two police stations in the area on Wednesday.

According to PUNCH, gunshots rent the area from Thursday night till Friday morning as soldiers repelled the hoodlums but there were still flashes of violence in Oyigbo.

Governor Nyesom Wike had placed a 24-hour curfew on the local government but residents said they could not sleep because of the shootings.

Chairman of Oyigbo LGA, Gerald Aforji, while reacting to the incident on Friday morning, said soldiers had intervened to restore calm in the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Military, Police Chiefs Must Go – Northern Leaders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Storm Embassy In Austria, Attack Ambassador
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad