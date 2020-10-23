Troops Take Over Oyigbo As Mob Wreaks Havoc In Rivers Community

Troops of the Nigerian Army and some policemen have taken over the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State following fresh mob attacks in the area.

The state Police Command had said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were responsible for killing two of its operatives and burning of two police stations in the area on Wednesday.

According to PUNCH, gunshots rent the area from Thursday night till Friday morning as soldiers repelled the hoodlums but there were still flashes of violence in Oyigbo.

Governor Nyesom Wike had placed a 24-hour curfew on the local government but residents said they could not sleep because of the shootings.

Chairman of Oyigbo LGA, Gerald Aforji, while reacting to the incident on Friday morning, said soldiers had intervened to restore calm in the area.