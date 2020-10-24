AAC Condemns Attacks On Properties By Thugs To Demean #ENDSARS Protest

The Kwara State Chapter of the African Action Congress has condemned the attack on private and government properties by thugs, who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

Like in other states, the hoodlums in Kwara engaged in destruction and looting spree under the guise of being part of the #ENDSARS protest.

The party also berated the state governor, AbdulRasaq AbdulRaman, over the discovery of stored COVID-19 palliatives in a warehouse.

AAC Kwara in a statement jointly signed by Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed, Chairman; and Olayemi Abayomi Khabeer, Public Relations Officer; the party said it condemned attacks on people's properties by the thugs.

“In emancipation for good governance and accountability, transparency and justice, African Action Congress condemns the attacks, looting and vandalism on people's properties by street urchins who have hijacked peaceful protests in the state.

“The African Action Congress uses this medium to condemn the act of impunity and attacks on people's properties by the hoodlums who have hijacked the peaceful protests in the state.

“We call on all the security agencies in the state especially, the commissioner of police for prompt actions, with immediate investigations into what happened last night at the mall and other affected places in the state,” the party said.

Knocking Governor Abdulrahman, AAC Kwara condemned his administration for deliberately refusing to share COVID-19 palliatives donated to the state during the Coronavirus outbreak period.

The party added, “It is worrisome that the Kwara State Government deliberately kept these palliatives for APC to share at the grass-root level across the state.

“Those palliatives are kept at warehouses for their families and political associates.

“The deceitful system coupled with naivety in crisis management escalated to a situation where hoodlums overpowered security operatives in the state.

“As a political party with fantastic and robust ideologies in the state, we won't close our eyes to allow lawlessness to take place in our dear state.

“If Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman is weak and confused on how to govern the state, he should honourably resign and allow the competent people with experience to pilot the affairs of the state.”

AAC urged the government to ensure justice for unarmed protesters that were killed and injured during the peaceful protests in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The party also implored all youths and residents of the state to remain law-abiding.