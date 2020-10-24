Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels

Another Kannywood star, Zahradeen Sani, has called on Northerners to attack rights activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu.

The actor also labelled Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and reform of the law enforcement agency as infidels.

Since the start of #EndSARS protest, Kannywood stars have been taking to social media to discredit the movement, calling those, who joined the agitation as bad Muslims that must be dealt with.

Sani, an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, in a video shared on social media accused the protesters of planning to disrupt the country.

He also said they were using the #ENDSARS protest to promote terrorism in the Northern part of the country, adding that they “must be attacked wherever they are found”.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Sani repeatedly cursed Yesufu and accused her of being an agent of Christians and against the teachings of Islam.

He called Yesufu an “agent of Jews” and said she must be attacked by fellow Northerners for her stand during the protest.

Earlier, another Kannywood star, Zainab Abdullahi, had called on Northerners to attack and kill Yesufu for constantly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.