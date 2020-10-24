BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Thugs Attempt To Break Into Warehouse With Suspected COVID-19 Palliatives

The miscreants whose aim was to empty the facility, were repelled by the security agents including the police, army, Department of State Services personnel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

Security operatives are currently shooting sporadically at the popular UTC loated in Area 10 in Abuja as thugs attempted to break into the Art and Culture building where COVID-19 palliatives are suspected to be kept.

Several gunshots were fired into the air in an attempt to disperse the thugs.

As of the time of this report, the area, which is known as the commercial hub of the city, had been deserted while security operatives surrounded the building.

The incident led to commotion as traders and passersby scampered for safety.

There have been several reports of looting of COVID-19 palliatives in many states of the country by thugs following the outburst of violence occasioned by the killing of peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday night.

The slain demonstators were demanding an end to police brutality and state repression when their lives were cut short by soldiers.

