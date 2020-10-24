Governor Okowa Eases Curfew In Delta State

The governor said this was done to enable the people “go about their activities during the day”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has eased curfew in the state.

The governor said this was done to enable the people “go about their activities during the day”.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Okowa in a post on Twitter, said he took the action following security advice he received from three service commanders.

He said, “I just received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders. Having analysed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

"However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 8am till further notice. From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law abiding at all times. Thank you all for your cooperation.”

Okowa had imposed a 48-hour curfew across the state to curb violence in the city following the wanton destruction of properties by hoodlums.

All public and private schools in the state remain shut until November 2, 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion We Cannot Back Down By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Thugs Attempt To Break Into Warehouse With Suspected COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Security Operatives Open Fire On Residents After Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives Warehouse In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad