Governor Okowa Eases Curfew In Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has eased curfew in the state.

The governor said this was done to enable the people “go about their activities during the day”.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Okowa in a post on Twitter, said he took the action following security advice he received from three service commanders.

He said, “I just received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders. Having analysed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

"However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 8am till further notice. From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law abiding at all times. Thank you all for your cooperation.”

Okowa had imposed a 48-hour curfew across the state to curb violence in the city following the wanton destruction of properties by hoodlums.

All public and private schools in the state remain shut until November 2, 2020.