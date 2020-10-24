Governor Sanwo-Olu Aware Of Plans By Soldiers From Bonny Camp To Attack, Kill Lekki Protesters

The plan to use soldiers from Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos, to attack and kill peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city on Tuesday may not be without the knowledge of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after all, fresh facts at the disposal of SaharaReporters have indicated.

Shortly after the governor declared a round-the-clock curfew in the state, some persons were captured on camera dismantling the CCTV attached to the toll gate, one of the main convergence points for young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As nightfall crept across the landscape, most of the street lighting around the area were suddenly turned off.

Minutes later, heavily armed Nigerian Army personnel moved into the scene to complete the plan.

By the time sounds of their guns died down, dozens of protesters had been killed.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate

While Amnesty International put the number of deaths at 10, eyewitnesses said that the figure is far higher.

According to a source, over 90 persons were killed across Lagos alone during the violence that erupted after Tuesday night's incident but there are ongoing efforts by the government to conceal this fact.

One victim of the Lekki shooting will have one of his legs amputated tomorrow due to the extent of damage sustain during the attack.

Though Governor Sanwo-Olu blamed ‘forces beyond our control’ for the attack and insured that he had no authority over military engagements, available facts at the disposal of this medium indicate that the governor is being economical with the truth.

See Also #EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine

Angered by the killings by the army and the Lagos State Government's suspected involvement in the massacre, angry residents attacked public properties and also destroying some known investments of a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Television Continental and The Nation Newspaper are two among several investments burnt by irate youth.

The toll plaza of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, another money spinner said to be controlled by the former Lagos governor was also burnt.