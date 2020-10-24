Security Operatives Open Fire On Residents After Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives Warehouse In Edo

Security operatives have reportedly opened fire on residents, who discovered and looted a COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Edo State.

Residents invaded the warehouse at Medical, Federal Road, Benin, and carted away food items.

Residents, who entered the warehouse could be seen coming out with packs of noodles and bags of rice.

It was gathered that security operatives opened fire to send the crowd away from the warehouse.

A girl was hit by bullet and she is being rushed to the hospital according to a video obtained by SaharaReporters.