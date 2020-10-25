ENDSARS: Gani Adams Calls For Peace, Urges Government To Embrace True Federalism

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has urged Nigerian youth to embrace peace as the best means to drive home their demand for police reforms and other sundry

issues affecting the nation.

Extolling the determination and courage displayed by young men and women in the last three weeks, Adams said the youth had written their names in gold by raising their voices against oppression and bad leadership.

Gani Adams

Adams also commiserated with families of persons, who lost their lives during peaceful demonstrations in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In a statement on Saturday through his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said, "I condem the killings of some of the peaceful protesters in Lekki Toll Gate. It was one killing too many and I also stand with families of those killed. I’m with you at this moment of grief.

"There was no reason for the vicious attacks on innocent citizens. It is therefore very important for the Federal Government to unravel those behind the kiiling."

Adams also condemned the destruction of private and public properties, saying that some of the assets destroyed represented the bedrock of Yoruba political economy and agelong civilisation.

He added, “City Hall, Lagos Television and many others are legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this reckless and coordinated attempt to destroy Yoruba economic birthright.”

While urging those trying to put ethnic or tribal colourations to the destruction of public properties in some parts of Lagos, Adams urged the purveyors of such misinformation to desist from spreading lies.

He pointed out that the attacks had shown how vulnerable Lagos and the entire Yorubaland was.

"It is sad that some individuals are now giving tribal and ethnic colourations to the incident of destruction and looting across the state. Those that hijacked the peaceful protest did that for their selfish interests and I think the state government must also investigate the whole events that played out during the last three weeks.

"There must be a thorough investigation into the killings and wanton destruction of properties in Lagos and the government must ensure that perpetrators of that dastardly acts face the full weight of the law.

"More so, I wish to state it clearly that we should embrace peace and stop fanning the embers of tribal wars across the state."

Adams further called on the Nigerian Governments to return the country to true federalism where every region ran its own affairs and controlled its resources to save the nation from imminent collapse and break up.

"Nigeria is a country in perpetual conflict, I call on the National Assembly to initiate the process of returning the country to regionalism to stem the wave of unrests. Our leaders are adamant in defending a reckless and self-defeatist system," he added.

Speaking further, Adams said that the #EndSARS protest was not just the expression of anger against police but against a cruel system than cages majority of Nigerians, destroy and bury their lofty dreams and aspirations.

He said concerted and genuine efforts must be made to give citizens a better life through improved governance.