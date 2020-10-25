Kaduna Government Imposes 24-hour Curfew Across State To Curb Looting, Violence

This is as a result of looting of a warehouse and some private properties in some parts of Kaduna metropolis by thugs, who hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South local government areas to other parts of the state.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

The measure, according to the government, was taken to help safeguard communities, protect lives and property and to contain criminal elements bent on looting public and private assets.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday said the extension of the 24-hour curfew to all 23 local government areas of the state takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, Kaduna State Government will keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

The state government appealed to all residents of Kaduna to kindly bear with it as it takes necessary actions to maintain law and order and to protect the right of citizens to live in peace.

SaharaReporters, New York

