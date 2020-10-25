Lagos To Prosecute 229 Suspects For Hijacking #ENDSARS Protest To Steal, Damage Properties

The state government through the Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the suspects allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to destroy and loot public and private property in different parts of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

The Lagos State Government has said that it had arrested and will be prosecuting 229 persons, who took advantage of the unrest in the state to commit arson, murder and stealing.

The state government through the Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the suspects allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to destroy and loot public and private property in different parts of the state.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the state Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, has gone round relevant police formations with a team of prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.

“229 suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offenses ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of property and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to restore law and order in Lagos,” the commissioner said.

He averred that after the conclusion of the evaluation exercise, those who have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday while others will be released.

The commissioner pleaded with Lagos residents to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Toll Gate Killings: How President Buhari, Nigerian Army And Lagos State Government Connived To Kill Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Group Tells Buhari To Order Soldiers To Vacate Streets Of Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Many Feared Dead During Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives In Adamawa, Governor Announces Curfew
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad