Lagos To Prosecute 229 Suspects For Hijacking #ENDSARS Protest To Steal, Damage Properties

The Lagos State Government has said that it had arrested and will be prosecuting 229 persons, who took advantage of the unrest in the state to commit arson, murder and stealing.

The state government through the Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the suspects allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to destroy and loot public and private property in different parts of the state.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the state Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, has gone round relevant police formations with a team of prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.

“229 suspects were arrested by the police for various criminal offenses ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of property and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to restore law and order in Lagos,” the commissioner said.

He averred that after the conclusion of the evaluation exercise, those who have cases to answer will be arraigned before the courts on Monday while others will be released.

The commissioner pleaded with Lagos residents to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities.