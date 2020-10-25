LEAD Network Condemns Lekki Massacre, Demand Justice For Victims

The Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Advocacy Network has condemned the harassment and killing of protesters in Lagos and has called on security operatives to swiftly move to de-escalate the tension it has created in the country.

The group expressed dismay at the actions of the Nigerian military and called on the government to ensure that everyone, who played a role in the Lekki massacre was brought to justice while adequate compensations should be given to families of victims.

In a statement, Executive Director of LEAD Network, Chukwuma Okenwa, held that the protection of lives and properties remains a core responsibility of the government.

“Government must do all that is within its constitutional powers to ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are protected at this time.

“Efforts should be intensified by security operatives in de-escalating the rising tensions across the country with due considerations of the human rights of Nigerians,” Okenwa said.

The group stated that it aligns with the demands of the #EndSARS movement for genuine reformation of the police, ending police brutality, seeking justice for victims of police brutality amongst others.

It also appealed to young people across the country to “exercise restraint and engage dialogue in pressing on the government to meet their genuine demands”, adding that the destruction of public and private properties was condemnable and must be discouraged.