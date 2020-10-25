LEAD Network Condemns Lekki Massacre, Demand Justice For Victims

The group expressed dismay at the actions of the Nigerian military and called on the government to ensure that everyone, who played a role in the Lekki massacre was brought to justice while adequate compensations should be given to families of victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

The Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Advocacy Network has condemned the harassment and killing of protesters in Lagos and has called on security operatives to swiftly move to de-escalate the tension it has created in the country.

The group expressed dismay at the actions of the Nigerian military and called on the government to ensure that everyone, who played a role in the Lekki massacre was brought to justice while adequate compensations should be given to families of victims.

In a statement, Executive Director of LEAD Network, Chukwuma Okenwa, held that the protection of lives and properties remains a core responsibility of the government.

“Government must do all that is within its constitutional powers to ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are protected at this time.

“Efforts should be intensified by security operatives in de-escalating the rising tensions across the country with due considerations of the human rights of Nigerians,” Okenwa said.

The group stated that it aligns with the demands of the #EndSARS movement for genuine reformation of the police, ending police brutality, seeking justice for victims of police brutality amongst others.

It also appealed to young people across the country to “exercise restraint and engage dialogue in pressing on the government to meet their genuine demands”, adding that the destruction of public and private properties was condemnable and must be discouraged.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Toll Gate Killings: How President Buhari, Nigerian Army And Lagos State Government Connived To Kill Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Group Tells Buhari To Order Soldiers To Vacate Streets Of Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Many Feared Dead During Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives In Adamawa, Governor Announces Curfew
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad