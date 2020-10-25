Lekki Toll Gate Killings: How President Buhari, Nigerian Army And Lagos State Government Connived To Kill Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos

SaharaReporters has produced this to amplify the voices of people willing to tell the truth about what happened at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, when Nigerian soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters partaking in the #Endsars uprising, and to also counter the false narrative the Nigerian government has embarked on to sell to the international community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

The truth has been exposed as to how President Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State government connived to shoot and kill innocent protesters in Lagos

Most of the text narrative and videos were sourced from Notion.so and some independent materials belonged to others who freely made them available.

 #LekkiMassacre: How President Buhari, Army And Lagos Government Connived To Kill Peaceful Protesters WATCH VIDEO: #LekkiMassacre: How President Buhari, Army And Lagos Government Connived To Kill Peaceful Protesters

SaharaReporters, New York

