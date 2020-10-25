Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs

Suspected thugs have attacked the office of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control in Kaduna State, carting away seized fake and expired drugs and beverages.

The drugs were seized from illicit drug dealers and meant for destruction.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has warned of health risk from drugs and beverages looted from the NAFDAC office and other warehouses in the state capital.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said the looted items including expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs, posed a great danger to the health of the people and therefore warned that persons, who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

Aruwan also disclosed that the management of a food processing company whose store, was looted in the Kakuri area in Kaduna South Local Government has also disclosed that the stolen grains had been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.