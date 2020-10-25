Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs

The drugs were seized from illicit drug dealers and meant for destruction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

Suspected thugs have attacked the office of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control in Kaduna State, carting away seized fake and expired drugs and beverages.

The drugs were seized from illicit drug dealers and meant for destruction.

ChannelsTV

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has warned of health risk from drugs and beverages looted from the NAFDAC office and other warehouses in the state capital.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said the looted items including expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs, posed a great danger to the health of the people and therefore warned that persons, who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

Aruwan also disclosed that the management of a food processing company whose store, was looted in the Kakuri area in Kaduna South Local Government has also disclosed that the stolen grains had been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Responsible For Attack On Lekki Protesters, Says Femi Falana-led Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Responsible For Attack On Lekki Protesters, Says Femi Falana-led Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Group Tells Buhari To Order Soldiers To Vacate Streets Of Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad