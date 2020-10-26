Akure Airport Shut After Holes Are Discovered On Runway

SaharaReporters gathered that some suspected miscreants had found their ways into the airport and created some craters on the runway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Flight operations have been disrupted at the Akure Airport in Ondo State following holes discovered on the runway of the airport. 

The hole was discovered over the weekend by some staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria. 

File Photo used for illustration.

SaharaReporters gathered that some suspected miscreants had found their ways into the airport and created some craters on the runway. 

It was learnt that the incident forced the management of the airport to shut normal operations by preventing flights from landing and taking off at the facility. 

Joke Olatunji, Manager of the airport, when contacted refused to speak on the incident, referring our correspondent to FAAN for clarification. 

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent. 

She said some cracks were discovered on the runway during a routine check at the airport on Monday. 

She added that the incident had not in any way affected flight operations at the facility.

