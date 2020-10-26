BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun

SaharaReporters gathered that trouble started when some youth, calling for the removal of Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi (Lambeloye III), stormed the palace and drove the monarch out of the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Two persons have allegedly been killed by operatives of the Nigerian Army in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

The protesters were relying on the Supreme Court judgment of 2014 that it was not the turn of the Falabi’s ruling house to produce the Akire and also a similar judgment by the state high court in few months ago.

Efforts by men of the Nigerian Army to disperse the irate youth and bring normalcy to the town created more tension as they started shooting sporadically. 

The youth in return started hurling stones at the soldiers and ambushed them after, which they snatched their rifles.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that failure of the youth to return the rifles made the soldiers to call for reinforcement in the process, which at least two residents of the town were killed.

