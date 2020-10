Residents of Ogun State have discovered and looted a COVID-19 warehouse in the state.

The warehouse was discovered in the Sagamu area of the state.

In videos obtained by SaharaReporters, residents of the community could be seen coming out with bags of rice and other foodstuffs.

This trend follows similar happenings of looting of COVID-19 warehouse in states like Lagos, Osun, Plateau, Taraba and Abuja.

The looting is still going on as at the time of this report.