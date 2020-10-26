F1 Star, Lewis Hamilton, Urges Action To Raise Awareness On #EndSARS, Human Rights Abuses In Nigeria

Formula One Star, Lewis Hamilton, has called for awareness to the tragedies happening in Nigeria.
Hamilton while lending his voice to anti-police brutality protests in the country asked his followers and fans to educate themselves and take action on the human rights crisis in Nigeria.
As part of his call to action, he shared a link curated by Amnesty International, which can be used to email President Muhammadu Buhari and Abubakar Malami directly.
We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020
