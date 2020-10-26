F1 Star, Lewis Hamilton, Urges Action To Raise Awareness On #EndSARS, Human Rights Abuses In Nigeria

Hamilton while lending his voice to anti-police brutality protests in the country asked his followers and fans to educate themselves and take action on the human rights crisis in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Formula One Star, Lewis Hamilton, has called for awareness to the tragedies happening in Nigeria.

As part of his call to action, he shared a link curated by Amnesty International, which can be used to email President Muhammadu Buhari and Abubakar Malami directly.

