FCT Minister Orders Mass Deployment Of Soldiers, Police In Abuja Over Lootings

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, has ordered the deployment of soldiers and other security agents to different parts of Abuja to stop further looting of warehouses in the nation’s capital.

Bello also ordered the arrest and prosecution of persons, who forced their way into a warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council and looted the food items in the store.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello.

He gave the order during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various agencies on Monday.

He also asked those, who looted food items to return them, adding that there would be massive deployment of security agents to safeguard factories and warehouses at Idu Industrial Area.

The minister stated that what was going on was no longer #EndSARS protest but stealing by thugs.