Gunmen Kidnap Local Government Chairman In Oyo State, Driver

The duo were kidnapped along the Okeho-Ado Awaye Road leading to Ibadan for a meeting scheduled with Governor Seyi Makinde.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Gunmen have kidnapped Olayiwola Adeleke, Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State and his driver.

Gunmen Google

Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesperson for the police in the state,Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, saying, “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along the Ado-Awaye-Iseyin Road.

“Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits.”

SaharaReporters, New York

