Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident

Soldiers killed over 10 peaceful demonstrators and left scores more injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

After initial denial by the Nigerian Army that its officers were not at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, where peaceful protesters were shot and killed last Tuesday, the military has come out to say its officers were only ensuring compliance with a curfew put in place by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier that day.

Soldiers killed over 10 peaceful demonstrators and left scores more injured.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

The Nigerian Army has now said its officers were simply ensuring compliance with the curfew put in place in Lagos State.

In a statement credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, said some people were trying to discredit the military and Nigerian Government.

Though Musa did not make direct reference to Tuesday killings at Lekki, he said, "Detractors both local and international have mischievously and deliberately misrepresented troops’ efforts to ensure compliance with the curfew imposed by legitimate civil authorities in Lagos and other states.

“These agitators are falsely accusing the NA of being responsible for the activities of the miscreants despite glaring evidence to the contrary.”

He also decried that the detractors are threatening to report the Nigerian Army to the International Criminal Court and also impose a visa ban on them from foreign countries.

“Criminal elements are threatening us with travel ban but we are not worried because we must remain in this country to make it better.

“The first time I travelled outside this country, I was already 50 years and a general, so I don’t mind if I live the rest of my life here,” Buratai said.

SaharaReporters had revealed that the soldiers involved in the attack on peaceful protesters were deployed from 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“They came in two Hilux vans with at least eight bodies. Some were still alive when they returned. They dumped them at MRS Hospital. They told us clearly that it was Governor Sanwo-Olu that sent them,” a brother to one of the victims told SaharaReporters.

Contrary to the denial by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, that he knew nothing about the killing and maiming of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state by personnel of the Nigerian Army, soldiers involved in the operation have since confirmed that they were actually drafted in for the mission on the request of the governor.

See Also #EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

#LekkiMassacre: How President Buhari, Army And Lagos Government Connived To Kill Peaceful Protesters WATCH VIDEO: #LekkiMassacre: How President Buhari, Army And Lagos Government Connived To Kill Peaceful Protesters

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lady Arrested For Allegedly Killing Boyfriend In India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal #ENDSARS: SERAP To Drag NBC To Court Over N9m Fine On Arise, Channels, AIT
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Directs Members To Resume Peaceful Protests On Monday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad