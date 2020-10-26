Man Starves, Chains 10-year-old Son For 18 Months In Akwa Ibom

It was gathered that most times, Ekemini would be forgotten and without food and water for days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

A group, Child's Right and Rehabilitation Network, has rescued a 10-year-old boy identified as Ekemini, who was brutalised and shackled by his father and stepmother for 18 months.

It was gathered that most times, Ekemini would be forgotten and without food and water for days.

His dad and stepmother had accused him of being possessed by demons.

Head of the CRARN, Sam Ikpe Utauma, in a statement narrated how the victim was constantly tortured, starved and subjected to various inhuman treatment.

He said, “The Child’s Rights and Rehabilitation Network is working with the police in Eket to unravel the probable cause of a father frequently tying up and manhandling his ten year old son in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.
 
"Little Ekemini has had a rough time with his father and stepmother in the family home for the past eighteen months. His situation took a turn for the worst the last eight months when his father began to tie and shackle him then drop him in the backyard sometime without food, persistent beatings and viciously manhandling him.


 
"His appalling condition caught the attention of a CRARN volunteer through a tip-off, and the police was alerted which led to the father’s arrest, unshackling and rescue of the young lad.
 
"The members of the community quickly rushed and bailed out the man who didn’t deny his act of brutality on his child but merely boasted that he has the right to treat his child as his he wished.
 
"Ekemini has complained bitterly about the unrelenting abuse and battering he endures in his family and says he fears for his life.

"While condemning this reprehensible act of brutality against this child, we will be following up with the situation to ensure that the child is safe and out of harm’s way."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lady Arrested For Allegedly Killing Boyfriend In India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal #ENDSARS: SERAP To Drag NBC To Court Over N9m Fine On Arise, Channels, AIT
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad