Man Starves, Chains 10-year-old Son For 18 Months In Akwa Ibom

A group, Child's Right and Rehabilitation Network, has rescued a 10-year-old boy identified as Ekemini, who was brutalised and shackled by his father and stepmother for 18 months.

It was gathered that most times, Ekemini would be forgotten and without food and water for days.

His dad and stepmother had accused him of being possessed by demons.

Head of the CRARN, Sam Ikpe Utauma, in a statement narrated how the victim was constantly tortured, starved and subjected to various inhuman treatment.

He said, “The Child’s Rights and Rehabilitation Network is working with the police in Eket to unravel the probable cause of a father frequently tying up and manhandling his ten year old son in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.



"Little Ekemini has had a rough time with his father and stepmother in the family home for the past eighteen months. His situation took a turn for the worst the last eight months when his father began to tie and shackle him then drop him in the backyard sometime without food, persistent beatings and viciously manhandling him.





"His appalling condition caught the attention of a CRARN volunteer through a tip-off, and the police was alerted which led to the father’s arrest, unshackling and rescue of the young lad.



"The members of the community quickly rushed and bailed out the man who didn’t deny his act of brutality on his child but merely boasted that he has the right to treat his child as his he wished.



"Ekemini has complained bitterly about the unrelenting abuse and battering he endures in his family and says he fears for his life.

"While condemning this reprehensible act of brutality against this child, we will be following up with the situation to ensure that the child is safe and out of harm’s way."