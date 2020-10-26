Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, has said that CCTV footage from the Lekki Toll Gate area where over 10 peaceful protesters were killed by soldiers last Tuesday night showed that men in Nigerian Army uniform were at the scene of the incident.

The Nigerian Army initially denied the attacks in a post on Twitter, describing reports of the incident as “fake news” despite video evidence.

Sanwo-Olu while speaking with CNN said CCTV footage from the Lekki Toll Gate confirmed that persons, who carried out the massacre were in military gear.

He said, “From the footage that we can see because there are cameras at that facility, it seems to me that they were men in military uniform, Nigerian Army.

“Yes, they (military) were there. That's what the footage shows.

“Investigation is starting on Monday, it will all be available for the judicial panel to review. I will commit to a full investigation of what happened on the ground, absolutely, I do.

“We will do everything to ensure that they are held accountable.

“I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am the governor of a state. My report will be out, we will channel the report to all relevant authorities in the state to ensure that everyone that is found culpable is accountable for the act.”

