Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

The National Broadcasting Commission has fined Channels Television, AIT and Arise TV over alleged ethical infractions during the #EndSARS protests and the crisis that followed it.

NBC Acting Director-General, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Idachaba said the affected media houses were fined N3,000,000 each for flouting the provisions of the Nigerian broadcasting code.

He warned that any station that continued to broadcast hate and inciting comments that threaten the security of the country would be shut down.

