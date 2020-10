The police in India have arrested a Nigerian woman, Oge Florence, over the death of her boyfriend and fellow Nigerian identified as Obinna.

Oge on Sunday afternoon allegedly stabbed Obinna during a quarrel inside their house.

India Police

He died of excessive bleeding after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was gathered that the pair were known to quarrel often and the deceased had in the past drank a poisonous substance because of the lady.