Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters

Nigerians on Twitter are mocking Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, over his claim of finding a “secret camera” at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos five days after the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful protesters at the place

Amnesty International reports that before the massacre started, some officials were seen removing security cameras at the place and then moments before the shootings began, an electronic billboard which lights the area was switched off, plunging the area into darkness — a cover which the military used to operate.

Babatunde Fashola

No less than 12 persons were killed at the place while several others were injured.

The Lagos State Government deployed workers to clean up the toll gate without forensic investigation to determine what occurred there.

Two days after the exercise, Fashola in company with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and some South-West governors “discovered” a solitary unburnt camcorder resting on the ruins of the damaged toll gate.

Fashola said the camera must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

He picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the toll gate, I believe.”

Reacting to his claims, celebrity, Toke Makinwa wondered how possible it is that a singular camcorder survived the chaos.

Woke up to the news of the discovery of a camcorder at the lekki toll, a camcorder in 2020? Just sitting pretty, waiting for the investigation team? Survived a fire? No damage done to it from the chaos? Nigeria will make you walk naked in the streets, make it make sense, #Endsars — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 26, 2020

@o_kanyy mocked the minister, calling him a CIA agent.

LAWMA cleaned Lekki tollgate thoroughly the other day but the best CIA agent Fashola (sherlock Holmes) walked in majestically to the crime scene and found a mystery camera just lying there and he wants us to buy the story.



These people go act nollywood Jack bauer for tollgateð — KANNYð #EndSARS (@o_kanyy) October 26, 2020

In case youâre wondering why Fashola is trending, he turned to Sherlock Holmes yesterday & found a âmystery cameraâ at Toll gate.



This was 5 days after the Lekki Massacre and after LAWMA, Arise News and even Sanwo Olu had visited the crime scene.



An insult on our intelligence! pic.twitter.com/qdB5YcdgQn — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) October 26, 2020

@prettycachy said, “How would you describe a camcorder as a secret camera. So you mean the LAWMA guys who combed the entire area of dirts couldn't see a camcorder as big as this? You guys take us for a full. We still await the footage of the killings from the LCC Camera as promised.”

@Evrybdyluv_Vito tweeted, “Worst about the Fashola stunt is Channels TV still reported it with confidence. No be only government no rate us, Channels self no rate us. Let’s wait for the footage and see what that camera picked up that our mobile phones and DJ Switch live didn’t.”

Another user wondered how six days after the massacre a camera supposedly handling evidence is just lying around the crime scene.

His tweet reads, “So, Fashola came to the crime scene after six days and saw a camera that is supposedly holding evidence of Lekki massacre casually lying around. Raymond Reddington definitely has a new mentor in this man.”

@kiddie_rey said, “His name is Babatunde Raji Fashola, Omo Sherlock Holmes, Aburo Scooby doo, twin brother Inspector Gadget. The man who found a hidden camera when no one else can after six days. I fear who no fear you boss.”