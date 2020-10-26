Thugs Attack COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Jalingo, Loot Beds

Suspected thugs have attacked COVID-19 isolation centre in Jalingo, Taraba State, and went away with mattresses and other items at the centre.

According to Daily Trust, the centre located at NYCS camp along Wukari-Jalingo Road was invaded by thousands of youth, who broke the gates and doors of the centre.

File Photo

The thugs, it was gathered, looted all the mattresses numbering 200 and other facilities.

A combined team of police and soldiers, who were mobilised to prevent the youth from carting away items at the center were unable to stop them.

The thugs were seen carrying the looted items on their heads while others used motorcycles and tricycles to convey the looted items to neighbouring villages and Jalingo town.