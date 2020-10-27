Buhari Should Apologise To Nigerians Over Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters—Afenifere Leader, Arogbofa

He said that the brutal action of the military was further worsened by the denials that despite overwhelming evidence the killing happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

Sehinde Arogbofa, one of the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians over the killings of protesters during the protest against brutality and bad governance in the country. 

Arogbofa said the deployment of military personnel in Lekki tollgate in Lagos, where some protesters were killed and others sustained gunshot injuries, has given the country a bad name.  

Sehinde Arogbofa

The Afenifere leader spoke in an interview with SaharaReporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital while reacting to the speech of President Buhari and the violence that followed the nationwide #EndSARS protests. 

"I have been joining my voice with other opinion leaders and school of thoughts that for a very long time, all has not been well in this country (Nigeria) even by such singular action of the military," he said. 

"President Muhammadu Buhari needs to apologise to millions of Nigerians since he has failed and cannot meet the demands of the people as there are anger and suffering in the land.  

"We must not blame the youths protesting on the streets. It is their right to do so because the leaders have failed them and many have lost hope of a greater nation. 

"They need to show their anger by trooping to the streets, and the government must act fast to meet their demands which are aimed towards having a system that works for its citizens. 

"So, if the government wants to act, they have to be quick about it and this would show that those in power have a listening ear. It will also make the youths leave the streets," he added.

While noting that the demands of the youths are genuine, the Afenifere chief decried how the peaceful protest was hijacked by miscreants and thugs working for those in power. 

He added that the hoodlums took advantage of the protest to destroy properties and loot private items.

Arogbofa advised the youth to leave the street and re-strategise in their plans to end bad governance in the country. 

"When they destroyed properties, the economy would be affected, and the government would start looking for money to repair all those properties that ordinarily should have been channelled into other areas of the economy.

"I know their grievances have been sufficiently elucidated and they should also give those in authority rooms to mediate with them," he said.

The Afenifere leader said that the solution to the country's problem is the prompt restructuring of the entire system.

SaharaReporters, New York

