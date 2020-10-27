COVID-19: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Approves Full Reopening Of Markets

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food and non-food markets across the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Recall that the markets were shut due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic about eight months ago and subsequently reopened partially on alternative days arrangement.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets.

“They are now to open daily. Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

“Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols. He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.”