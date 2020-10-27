Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army

This comes less than 24 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said CCTV footage showed that men in Nigerian Army uniforms were responsible for the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

The Lagos State Government has disabled the Lagos State Security Trust Fund website showing government activities with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

LSSTF was established by a former governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola, in 2007 to provide additional equipment and logistics support to under-funded security agencies operating in the state.

A check on the website, lsstf.lagosstate.gov.ng on Tuesday showed that it had been disabled.

This comes less than 24 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said CCTV footage showed that men in Nigerian Army uniforms were responsible for the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

See Also #EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

FILE PHOTO: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

SaharaReporters had last week Tuesday reported how personnel of the Nigerian Army stormed the toll gate to dislodge peaceful protesters with live bullets.

The incident triggered a global outrage, with calls for justice echoing from different parts of the world.

The Nigerian Army initially denied the attack in a post on Twitter, describing reports of the incident as “fake news” despite video evidence while the Nigerian Government said it would investigate the tragic incident.

See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Speaking with CNN on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said the CCTV footage would be available to the state Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing brutality of security operatives.

He said, “From the footage that we can see because there are cameras at that facility, it seems to me that they were men in military uniform, Nigerian Army.

“Yes, they (military) were there. That's what the footage shows. Investigation is starting on Monday, it will all be available for the judicial panel to review. I will commit to a full investigation of what happened on the ground, absolutely, I do.”

 

See Also #EndSARS Lekki Toll Gate Killings: How President Buhari, Nigerian Army And Lagos State Government Connived To Kill Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Police Morale Has Dampened Because SARS Has Ended —Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Palliatives: I Forgive My Accusers, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says Despite Failing To Account For COVID-19 School Feeding Fund
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Failed To Give Sense Of Belonging To Igbo, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Says In Autobiography
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Petrol Station In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Kano Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police Morale Has Dampened Because SARS Has Ended —Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Markets COVID-19: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Approves Full Reopening Of Markets
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Palliatives: I Forgive My Accusers, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says Despite Failing To Account For COVID-19 School Feeding Fund
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Oath Of Secrecy For Lagos Judicial Panel Is Illegal, Nigerians Say On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad