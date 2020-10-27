Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army

The Lagos State Government has disabled the Lagos State Security Trust Fund website showing government activities with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

LSSTF was established by a former governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola, in 2007 to provide additional equipment and logistics support to under-funded security agencies operating in the state.

A check on the website, lsstf.lagosstate.gov.ng on Tuesday showed that it had been disabled.

This comes less than 24 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said CCTV footage showed that men in Nigerian Army uniforms were responsible for the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

FILE PHOTO: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

SaharaReporters had last week Tuesday reported how personnel of the Nigerian Army stormed the toll gate to dislodge peaceful protesters with live bullets.

The incident triggered a global outrage, with calls for justice echoing from different parts of the world.

The Nigerian Army initially denied the attack in a post on Twitter, describing reports of the incident as “fake news” despite video evidence while the Nigerian Government said it would investigate the tragic incident.

Speaking with CNN on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said the CCTV footage would be available to the state Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing brutality of security operatives.

He said, “From the footage that we can see because there are cameras at that facility, it seems to me that they were men in military uniform, Nigerian Army.

“Yes, they (military) were there. That's what the footage shows. Investigation is starting on Monday, it will all be available for the judicial panel to review. I will commit to a full investigation of what happened on the ground, absolutely, I do.”

