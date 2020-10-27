Nigerian Government Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Mark Muslim Festival

The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday, October 29, 2020, as a public holiday across the country.

The holiday is to mark this year's Eid-El-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Aregbesola enjoined Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance during the period, calling on Nigerians to reject violence, lawlessness, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.