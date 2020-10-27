Nigerian Government Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Mark Muslim Festival

The holiday is to mark this year's Eid-El-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday, October 29, 2020, as a public holiday across the country.

The holiday is to mark this year's Eid-El-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Daily Post

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Aregbesola enjoined Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance during the period, calling on Nigerians to reject violence, lawlessness, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Of Forbidden Handshakes And Buhari’s Religious Claimants By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Sheikh Zakzaky Remains In Military Custody - Nigerian Army Source
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News #PanamaPapers And CCT Revelations: Senate President Saraki Must Go Now Says Muslim Rights Concern
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Nigerians, Let Go Of Ancient Hatreds And Try Love Nwa-Nti-Nti By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights The Attacks On Shiites: No To Opening Another Conflict Front
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Officials Intercept Ancient Artefacts Smuggled From Cross River State At Miami Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Shiites Resume Protest For Freedom Of Zakzaky
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Petrol Station In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad