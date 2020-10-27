Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos

In the two isolated incidents, Abraham Akinsanya was killed at Ikeja axis of the state while Ogunfowora Adeyemi Sunday was killed at Gbagada area of Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have killed two persons while chasing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in the city.

The incidents occurred last Wednesday as police were shooting live bullets to violently disperse protesters from demonstrating in the state.

The two persons, who were not part of the protests, were hit by bullets from the police while in front of their houses and died immediately.

An eyewitness, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said Akinsanya was operating his mobile phone when the incident happened.

 Policemen In Lagos Kill Man Sitting In His House While Chasing Demonstrators During #EndSARS Protest WATCH VIDEO: Policemen In Lagos Kill Man Sitting In His House While Chasing Demonstrators During #EndSARS Protest

“He was killed on Wednesday 21st of October at Agidingbi while fiddling with his phone in front of his house.

“The police were chasing protesters with live bullets when he was hit and died,” the eyewitness said.

Also speaking with SaharaReporters, a friend of Sunday, who pleaded anonymity, said he was also standing in front of the house he lived in when a stray bullet from the police hit him.

“He was at the front of the house when we heard a shout that police are chasing protesters.

“Before we knew it, the police started shooting and a stray bullet hit him.

“He died on the spot before we could even rescue him or take him to the hospital,” the friend said.

He also said the police went away with the corpse and deposited it at a mortuary in the Sabo area of the city.

He, however, added that the corpse was later released to the family for burial.

The peaceful #ENDSARS protest, which went on for three weeks was met with a crackdown by the government.

The government initially sent thugs to attack the protesters before deploying police and soldiers to shoot at the demonstrators.

Not less than 15 persons were killed by both state and non-state agents during the peaceful demonstration.

SaharaReporters, New York

