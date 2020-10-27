Police Morale Has Dampened Because SARS Has Ended —Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has said that the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force notorious for rights violations in the country has dampened the morale of police officers.

Yahaya said hoodlums have taken over the streets due to the absence of SARS.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, he said, “Now SARS has ended, police morale has been dampened, they have gone off the streets, and the hoodlums have taken to the streets. Who do we report to?”

Earlier in October, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of SARS after young Nigerians took to the streets for days to demand its scrapping.

However, the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics team almost immediately by the IGP caused outrage among citizens, who continued to occupy major roads across the country before thugs hijacked the peaceful demonstrations and started causing destruction of all kinds.