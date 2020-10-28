EXCLUSIVE: Security Operatives Kill 18 Inmates In Warri Prison After Jailbreak

Not less than 18 persons have been killed following a jailbreak that happened at Okere Correctional Service (formerly prison), Warri, Delta State last Thursday.

The jailbreak led to the freeing of many inmates with the arms service also killing some inmates in the process.

SaharaReporters had published how thugs invaded the Okere Prison in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically and setting free some inmates at the facility.

The Public Relations Officer of Delta State Command of Nigeria Correctional Service, Uche Mgbakor, said only one person sustained injury during the jailbreak.

It was also reported that a prison official was killed in the process as the police and Nigerian Army were drafted in to stop the rampaging thugs.

However, sources confirmed to SaharaReporters that not less than 18 inmates were killed with 25 persons sustaining bullet injuries.

A source explained that while 15 people died during the incident, three other persons died from the bullet injury sustained as the correctional service denied the inmates medical treatment.

“Many people were killed and majority of them sustained bullet wounds. They are on the ground now in the prison.

“The arm squad of the service opened fire on the inmates as they were trying to escape.

“Some people already escaped, the next set of people that were trying to come out of the grave was when they opened fire.

“15 people were killed and 23 sustained bullet injury. Three other people died after because there is no medical treatment for the victims,” the source said.

The source also revealed that the prison management was trying to hide the killings from the government and the public, saying the prison management was concluding plans to do a mass burial in order to hide the killings from the family of the dead inmates.

“They (prison management) have a prison cemetery where they bury dead inmates without their family knowing about it.

“They will be doing mass burial for those killed. In cases where the family knows about it, they get a court order to release the corpse to the family,” the source said.

The source added that in punishing the inmates, the prison management has subjected inmates to hunger strike and 24-hour ‘lock-up’.

“As it is now, a cell is housing 120 people because of the cells burnt and the inmates were locked up in their cell for 24 hours, no more open out.

“No more feeding for inmates. The last time they were given food was on Wednesday. It was only yesterday, the authority gave inmates dry garri in the afternoon,” the source added.