NBA, CDHR Offer Free Legal Representation For Alleged Looters Arrested By Police

The NBA and CDHR represented over 100 alleged looters arraigned by the police and military before a magistrate court sitting in Benin City on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights have offered free legal service for alleged looters arrested by the police in Edo State.

The NBA and CDHR represented over 100 alleged looters arraigned by the police and military before a magistrate court sitting in Benin City on Tuesday.

The legal counsels were led by National President of CDHR, Osagie Obayuwana, Bar Public Defender, Dennis Osaretin, Legal Consult, Osayuki King, and other respected counsel from the Benin bar and human rights community.

The police and military charged the suspects for various offenses including looting of COVID-19 palliatives and violation of curfew.

The suspects were all granted bail with the NBA and CDHR helping to perfect their bail at no cost to the suspects.

“We are committed to providing free legal representations to all victims of #ENDSARS  protest in Edo state and many who have become victims of oppression by the very same government who ought to protect and provide for them,” the NBA said.

Recall that residents of different states including Edo, Lagos, Osun, Abuja, Plateau and Ogun had discovered warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives are being hoarded by state governments.

The residents overpowered the security personnel guarding the warehouses and made away with the palliatives.

The police are currently making attempt to recover the palliatives including making house-to-house search.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lagos Court Throws Out Homosexuality Charge Against James Brown, 46 Other Men
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights SERAP, Lawyers Demand Reversal Of Death Sentence On Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Legal Alleged Sex Scandal: Exonerated Reps Slam $1bn Suit Against US
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal EFCC Press Release: N503 Scam: Prosecution Closes Case Against Ikuforiji
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Jonathan, In Slight Change of Tone, Maneuvering For Eight-Week Election Postponement
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Court Clears Ambode For Lagos Gov Race
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud In United States, To Refund $1.6m
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Germany, France Announce Second National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Plateau Man Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad