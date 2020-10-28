NBA, CDHR Offer Free Legal Representation For Alleged Looters Arrested By Police

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights have offered free legal service for alleged looters arrested by the police in Edo State.

The NBA and CDHR represented over 100 alleged looters arraigned by the police and military before a magistrate court sitting in Benin City on Tuesday.

The legal counsels were led by National President of CDHR, Osagie Obayuwana, Bar Public Defender, Dennis Osaretin, Legal Consult, Osayuki King, and other respected counsel from the Benin bar and human rights community.

The police and military charged the suspects for various offenses including looting of COVID-19 palliatives and violation of curfew.

The suspects were all granted bail with the NBA and CDHR helping to perfect their bail at no cost to the suspects.

“We are committed to providing free legal representations to all victims of #ENDSARS protest in Edo state and many who have become victims of oppression by the very same government who ought to protect and provide for them,” the NBA said.

Recall that residents of different states including Edo, Lagos, Osun, Abuja, Plateau and Ogun had discovered warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives are being hoarded by state governments.

The residents overpowered the security personnel guarding the warehouses and made away with the palliatives.

The police are currently making attempt to recover the palliatives including making house-to-house search.