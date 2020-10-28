NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sacked its officer, Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim, of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja for partaking in the looting of a warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ekundayo Gbenga, Media Assistant to the Commandant General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, a mob had attacked a warehouse at the Gwagwalada Area Council about 9:00 am. The warehouse is said to be owned by the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration.

Bags of grains, including rice and cartons of noodles and spaghetti, were looted from there.

Ibrahim was spotted in a trending video holding three small bags of rice. In the short clip, some people were heard hailing the NSCDC officer: "Officer, officer, officer of the law!!!"

"This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee, and recommendations were made to the management.

"The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is unbecoming conduct of officers," the statement read.

The CG tasked NSCDC personnel to remain committed, persistent and honest in the discharge of their duties.

SaharaReporters, New York

