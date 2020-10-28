Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria

Reverend Polycap Zango, a popular cleric in central Nigeria, Fayina Ali — a soon to be bride, and four others have gone missing after a trip to the North-East, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Zongo left Jos for a conference in Gombe, scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, but did not arrive at his destination and has not returned home.

Reverend Polycap Zango

His phone lines have been switched off since departure, causing panic among members of his congregation, the Church of Christ in Nations, Wild Life Park, Jos.

Miss Ali, a Kaduna indigene living in Adamawa, reportedly also left home for Maiduguri on Monday last week, same day Zango went missing but never arrived her destination or returned home.

Fayina Ali

Her marriage introduction had held over the weekend and the wedding with an Airforce personnel slated for December 2020 before her sudden disappearance.

Military sources say another person, who went missing within the same period, Nuhu Bamalli, a Zaria Polytechnic graduate, was kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along with four other ladies, who had travelled to the North-East via public transportation but gave no information was given about the Plateau cleric.

Officials of the Church of Christ in Nations confirmed the incident but said they have reported it to police but no feedback has been obtained.