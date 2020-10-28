WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate

The World Trade Organisation delegates are currently meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to determine, who emerges the next Director-General of the international trade body between Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-Hee.

A media representative of the WTO disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

According to her, the result of the meeting will be displayed on the organisation’s website soon.

“The formal publication will be published on our website, that’s where you will see it. They are in the meeting presently and they are discussing it,” she told SaharaReporters over the phone.

Okonjo-Iweala and Myung-Hee are both in the final round of the selection process.

The winner between the two women will replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo and former Director-Deneral of the WTO.

The initial pool of eight candidates for the WTO’s top post, which has been whittled down over two rounds of consultations, had included three Africans – Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya.

If Okonjo-Iweala is confirmed, she will join the WTO at a difficult time, with the world facing a deep post-Coronavirus recession and a crisis of confidence in free trade and globalisation.

