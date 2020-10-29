Asaba Federal College Of Education Declines Response To FoI On Ongoing Projects In Institution

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) had written a FoI letter to the institution, requesting detailed information on these ongoing projects in the institution; Academic Staff complex, Home Economics complex, and ICT complex.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

The Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, Dr (Mrs) J.E Anene-Okeakwa, has declined response to a Freedom of Information request on details of ongoing projects in the tertiary institution.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) had written a FoI letter to the institution, requesting detailed information on these ongoing projects in the institution; Academic Staff complex, Home Economics complex, and ICT complex.

Dr. Mrs. Anene-Okeakwa, the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State.

HEDA also asked the institution to give a breakdown of the projects, amount allocated and expended as well as procurement contract stage documentations.

In response, the provost of the institution through a law firm said it would not be able to provide required information as HEDA did not state the reasons for requesting such information.

“The projects mentioned in your letter are projects awarded and supervised by Tedfund. The details about the contract and the financial outlays are handled by the said Tedfund.

“The college might not be able to supply the information requested by your letter, especially as the reason for the request is not stated in your letter. More so, the college will have to obtain clearance from Tedfund,” the response to the FoI request by the institution reads partly.

FCE (Tech) Asaba, however, added that it will require time to liaise with the supervising authority “to be able to have sufficient information to pass on to you”, directing HEDA to send the request to Tedfund.

SaharaReporters had reported how Mr Ameh Joseph, a whistleblower, exposed massive corruption at the college.

See Also Corruption Massive Corruption Ongoing At Asaba College Of Education, Whistleblower Insists After Sack From Institution 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Joseph, who was Head of Physical Planning Division of the college, was fired after he sent a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission revealing a series of corruption happening in the institution.

Joseph said his appointment was terminated on May 13, 2020 on account of petitions to the ICPC in a bid to silence him.

He also indicted the ICPC for revealing information to the institution, which eventually led to the termination of his appointment by the college.

However, the institution, in defence, stated that while it is true that some members of the management of the college were invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for an alleged corruption in the college, Dr Anene-Okeakwa was not part of the officers invited by the ICPC because the alleged corruption did not take place during her regime.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Ondo Government Orders Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education US Consulate Announces Application for 2020 Academy For Women Entrepreneurs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Tinubu Diverted N22.4bn, $4.4m From Alpha Beta To Vintage Press, Oando, Purchased Shares In Wema, Starcomms, HITV, Others
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
ACTIVISM Unpaid Daar Communications Workers Seize Rivers State Branch, Halt Operations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: Enemy Of Yoruba Nation And His Enemies By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ahmadu Bello Syndrome: The Curse Of Nigeria By B.U Nwosu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Accident Scores Injured, 10 Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights SUP Condemns Rise Of Dictatorships In Nigeria, Guinea, Silence Of AU, ECOWAS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad