BREAKING: Missing Plateau Cleric Appears In New Boko Haram Video, Asks Nigerian Government, Church To Rescue Him, Two Other Women

Reverend Polycap Zango, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations, Jos, Plateau State, who went missing while travelling to Gombe State for a conference, has appeared in a new video saying he was abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Zango said he was in the custody of the insurgents alongside two other Christian women, who were also abducted.

Reverend Polycap Zango

In the video, the cleric is seen seated behind a prayer mat and says he was abducted on Monday, October 2020.

He said, “My name is Reverend Polycap Zango and I am a pastor at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, Plateau State, Nigeria.

“On October 19, 2020, I was travelling for a conference in Gombe when I was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents who caught me on the road.

“Right now I am with them.

“I am appealing to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Boko Lalong, and the senator of Plateau North, Barrister ID Gyang, and the Christian Association of Nigeria and COCIN to please help save me from their hands.

“They also abducted two Christian women who are also here with me, we are appealing to be rescued.”

It is not clear if Miss Fayina Ali, a Kaduna-indigene of Adamawa State, who was also said to have gone missing same Monday he was captured, is among the two Zongo mentioned.

Miss Ali had held her marriage introduction on the weekend of her disappearance with her wedding with a Air Force personnel slated for December 2020.

Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/Es84gH5qpZ pic.twitter.com/RJOpFd2xyO — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 28, 2020

She was reported to have been captured along with four other ladies by Boko Haram but no clear information has been received about them.