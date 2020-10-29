Children Of Policemen Killed During ENDSARS Protests To Get Scholarship

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board to award scholarships to the children of police officers lynched during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu also offered to compensate their families.

The governor announced that plans were underway to rebuild burnt police stations and replace operational vehicles that were destroyed during the mayhem.

He made the promises during a visit to the command headquarters in Ikeja to boost the morale of men and officers of the command.

A statement said no fewer than 29 divisional police stations and 17 police posts were razed by hoodlums disguised as protesters.

Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured and 71 police vehicles burnt.

Sanwo-Olu said his visit was to boost the morale of the cops following the demoralizing event.

He said the statutory duties of the police could not be wished away because of the actions of a few bad eggs, adding that residents generally felt the impact of the police officers' absence on the roads.

The governor said, "The Commissioner of Police has come forward with many requests, which we will need to address to boost the morale of officers after last week's event. As your governor, I have come here to take full responsibility for the loss you have suffered in terms of logistics. From tomorrow (Thursday), we will start implementing these requests.

"Through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, we will be replacing the operational police vehicles burnt in the violence. We have bigger plans for all the police stations burnt down. We will look for the funds and build befitting stations that will set the standard of what police stations should be.

"The most important request is to offer scholarships to the children of officers that died. I have directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board under the Special Adviser on Education to award scholarships to the children of the slain officers immediately."

Police officers serving in Lagos, according to Sanwo-Olu, will also get life insurance from the state government.

He also promised to donate two 150Kva generators to the police, adding that the command headquarters would be connected to the state's Independent Power Project for constant power supply.