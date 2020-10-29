Gunmen Kidnap 17 In Nasarawa Mosque Invasion

A resident of the community, identified as Usman, said the incident happened on Tuesday night when Muslims of the community were observing Isha'i prayers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded a mosque and abducted 17 persons at Gwargwada-Sabo community in Gadabuke development area of Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust gathered that among those kidnapped were a library staff member with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, three women and 13 other male adults.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

A resident of the community, identified as Usman, said the incident happened on Tuesday night when Muslims of the community were observing Isha'i prayers.

"The gunmen took positions and started shooting into different directions after other gangs surrounded the mosque and whisked them away into the bush," he said.

He said only the chief Imam of the community mosque and children were spared.

Families of the kidnapped residents have established contact with the kidnappers, who are demanding N1million in ransom for each victim.

"Actually, they first demanded N50 million on the first day, but as we keep on pleading and negotiating with them, they now said we should pay N1 million on each victim," he said.

Attempts to contact the spokesman for Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, proved abortive because neither the call nor the text message put to his mobile phone was answered as of the time of filing this story.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud In United States, To Refund $1.6m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Business Owners Recount Losses After Vandalisation Of Properties In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Daughter In Edo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: Enemy Of Yoruba Nation And His Enemies By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Shootings: NBA Insists On Probe, Amnesty Releases Evidence Linking Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ahmadu Bello Syndrome: The Curse Of Nigeria By B.U Nwosu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad