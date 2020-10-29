How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, when the police opened fire on thugs, who went berserk by looting and burning properties in the city.\

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

More facts have emerged on how a staff of the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, Bashir Bolaji Akinsemoyin, who was running an errand was shot dead by the police at Lagos Island.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, when the police opened fire on thugs, who went berserk by looting and burning properties in the city.\

It was gathered that Akinsemoyin was on his way to see a family friend at Isale Eko but was hit by a stray bullet on the head in an encounter between the police and thugs.

He was said to have been rushed to the General Hospital on Broad Street in Marina for treatment when he later died after several efforts to save his life.

According to his brother, Akinsemoyin Ademola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, the victim was neither at the protest ground nor was a thugs, adding that the loss was a big blow to their family.

He said, “Bolaji was not a hoodlum. He was not part of the protest. He was just on his way to Isale Eko to see a family friend. Before I could reach General Hospital, he had passed away.

“He was preparing to go back to Abuja on Monday before he was killed.”

The victim’s wife was still too traumatised to speak with SaharaReporters over the tragic incident when contacted by our correspondent.

It was gathered that he was shot by one officer Ibikunle from Adeniji Police Station, who later fled the scene.

SaharaReporters gathered that the mob in the area were miffed and infuriated by the incident, which led to the burning of the Lagos State governor’s mother's house.

The 41-year-old man was buried on Thursday at Abari Cemetery, Epetedo, Lagos.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

