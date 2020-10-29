Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop

SaharaReporters recall that the incident occurred on October 8, 2020, at Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Sergeant Eze Aiwansone attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for the shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze.

Eze Aiwansone

A video of the incident showed the lady in pains as some persons rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

In the footage, the lady’s cheek had torn due to the impact of the bullet that pierced her mouth.

The lady was also seen sitting on the floor of a hospital wallowing in pain while waiting for a doctor to attend to her.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday said Aiwansone, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother and handed over to the command. 

The statement reads, “The state CID, Panti, has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation. 

“The Commissioner of Police has however warned police personnel in Lagos State to desist from any act that can  tarnish the image of the police; and be committed to the principles of community policing for better service delivery and public safety in the state.”

SaharaReporters, New York

