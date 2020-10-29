Scores Injured, 10 Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

Scores of persons have been left injured after a petrol tanker exploded at Mile 2, along the Oshodi/Apapa Expressway in Lagos on Thursday.

The incident left many vehicles burnt as well.

Goods worth several millions of naira were also destroyed by fire.

It was gathered that the affected truck, which loaded the substance from one of the tank farms along the expressway, was heading outward Apapa.

However, on reaching a failed section of the road, the tanker overturned, spilled its content and went up in flames.

The loud bang rattled some drivers, who were sleeping in their trucks, awaiting the right time to hit the road. 

They scampered in different directions for safety.

Unfortunately for drivers of other trucks behind, they could not manoeuvre their ways because of the failed section. 

They abandoned their trucks and managed to run for their lives.

The fire also affected some trucks on the other side of the road waiting for their turn to drive into the port.

