UK Reopens Visa Centres In Nigeria

The United Kingdom has reopened its visa centres across Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the country had announced the closure of the centres on October 21 2020, due to the #EndSARS protest that engulfed the nation.

A statement released on Monday, said: "Our TLS contact Visa Application Centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closure, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

"We thank you for your continued patience and understanding.

"Please note Thursday, October 29 is a public holiday in Nigeria, and our Visa Application Centres will be closed."