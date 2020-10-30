BREAKING: PDP Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, Drags Akeredolu To Tribunal Over Victory In Ondo Election

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is challenging the victory of Mr Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, at the election petition tribunal sitting in Akure. '

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020, governorship election of Ondo State, has dragged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to court over his victory in the exercise.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is challenging the victory of Mr Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, at the election petition tribunal sitting in Akure. '

Eyitayo Jegede

The PDP candidate has also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition. 

SaharaReporters gathered that Barrister Ifedayo Adedipe, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, would be leading the legal team of the PDP at the tribunal.

Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds including "That the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation".

He also faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as candidate of the APC during its governorship primary election held on the 20th of July 2020. 

Recall that Governor Akeredolu was declared winner by INEC in the October 10 governorship election after polling a total of 292,830 votes across the 18 local government areas in the state.

In a statement by Secretary of the Election Petition Tribunal, Ondo State, Mr Musa Bako, the tribunal would sit at the High Court complex along Hospital Road in Akure.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Expose How Lagos Assembly Member, Alli-Macaulay, Used COVID-19 Palliatives As Birthday Gift
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Expose How Lagos Assembly Member, Alli-Macaulay, Used COVID-19 Palliatives As Birthday Gift
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Soldiers Fired Blank Bullets Not Live Ammunition At Lekki Protesters, Ex-Army Spokesman Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Agriculture Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police How UK Government Trained, Supplied Equipment To SARS Operatives For Four Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad